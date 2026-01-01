Local Drivers Continue To Get Holiday Break From Road Construction Lane Closures

Drivers in Florida will continue to get a break from road construction. Through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 2, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads throughout the Florida Panhandle, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The break from lane closures has been ongoing since Christmas Eve.

NorthEscamba.com file photo, click to enlarge.