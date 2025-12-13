Escambia Sheriff’s Office Hosts Movie Night (With Gallery)

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a movie night in Century on Friday night following the town’s Christmas parade.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Residents enjoyed the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on a big outdoor screen, along with free hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn from the ECSO at Anthony Pleasant Park.

The ECSO movie nights are presented across the county by the ECSO and the non-profit Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.