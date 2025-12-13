Escambia Sheriff’s Office Hosts Movie Night (With Gallery)

December 13, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a movie night in Century on Friday night following the town’s Christmas parade.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Residents enjoyed the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on a big outdoor screen, along with free hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn from the ECSO at Anthony Pleasant Park.

The ECSO movie nights are presented across the county by the ECSO and the non-profit Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 