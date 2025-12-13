Escambia County Man Gets Life For Murder In Dispute Over Missing Package
December 13, 2025
An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man after a dispute over a package.
A jury previously found Shybri Bashiabeon Omar Steverson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm.
On November 1, 2023, Shybri Steverson shot Victim Guy Dixon, Jr. after a brief conversation about a missing package.
Prosecutors said their case was supported by eyewitness testimony.
