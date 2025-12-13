Escambia County Man Gets Life For Murder In Dispute Over Missing Package

December 13, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man after a dispute over a package.

A jury previously found Shybri Bashiabeon Omar Steverson guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm.

On November 1, 2023, Shybri Steverson shot Victim Guy Dixon, Jr. after a brief conversation about a missing package.

Prosecutors said their case was supported by eyewitness testimony.

Written by William Reynolds 

 