One Injured In Century Highway 4 Crash

December 13, 2025

One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance following a two-vehicle wreck late Friday afternoon in Century.

The crash happened about 3:55 p.m. on East Highway 4 at Old Flomaton Road.

In addition to the one person transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, and a second victim indicated that they would be going to the hospital on their own to be checked out. A third person was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

The crash closed the northbound lane of Old Flomaton Road and the eastbound lane of Highway 4 as the Century Christmas Parade approached on its route.

