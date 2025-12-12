Four Injured, Two Critically, In Highway 29 At Molino Road Crash

Four people were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road.

The critically injured victims were airlifted as “trauma alerts” to a Pensacola hospital by two medical helicopters. The other two victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both Highway 29 and Molino Road were completely shut down by the crash and subsequent investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing, and troopers have not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the vehicles involved until troopers notify next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.