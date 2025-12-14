Windy And Cold; Temperatures Falling To The Low 40s By Afternoon; Low 20s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of morning showers. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 42 by 5pm. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.