University of West Florida Holds Fall Commencement (With Photo Gallery)

December 14, 2025

The University of West Florida held 2025 Commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

For more photos from the Graduate School commencement (masters, specialists, doctorates), click here.

Guest speaker from the Class of 2025 graduate, Diana Darling (Ed.D., Instructional & Performance Technology) told a personal story of perseverance as she overcame a brain tumor and brain surgery during her studies.

Manny Diaz Jr., UWF interim president, encouraged hard work and success for the Argo graduates.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 