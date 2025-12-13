Photo Gallery: Santa Claus Visits Bellview Library; More Library Stops Upcoming

Santa Claus visited the Bellview Library twice his week.

For a photo gallery, click here.

There are four more chanced to see Santa at the library, including another visit to Molino.

Dec. 16, 3:00 p.m. — Tryon

Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. — Southwest

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. — Molino

Dec. 20, 10:30 p.m. — Pensacola

For photos from Santa’s recent visit to the Century Library, click here.

For photos from Santa’s recent visit to the Molino Library Story Time, click here.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.