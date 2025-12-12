Photos: Santa Visits Molino Library Story Time

Santa Claus visited the Molino Library this week for Story Time.

He read stories, sang songs, and introduced all of his reindeer.

For a photo gallery, click here.

There are five more chanced to see Santa at the library, including another visit to Molino.

Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m. — Westside

Dec. 16, 3:00 p.m. — Tryon

Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. — Southwest

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. — Molino

Dec. 20, 10:30 p.m. — Pensacola

For photos from Santa’s recent visit to the Century Library, click here.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.