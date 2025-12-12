Photos: Santa Visits Molino Library Story Time
December 12, 2025
Santa Claus visited the Molino Library this week for Story Time.
He read stories, sang songs, and introduced all of his reindeer.
For a photo gallery, click here.
There are five more chanced to see Santa at the library, including another visit to Molino.
- Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m. — Westside
- Dec. 16, 3:00 p.m. — Tryon
- Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. — Southwest
- Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. — Molino
- Dec. 20, 10:30 p.m. — Pensacola
For photos from Santa’s recent visit to the Century Library, click here.
Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
