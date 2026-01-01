Happy New Year! Sunny Start To 2026 Before Friday Night And Saturday Showers

January 1, 2026

Happy New Year!

A cold but clear New Year’s Eve will give way to a mild and sunny start to 2026, though residents should keep their umbrellas handy for the weekend. After a beautiful Thursday and a breezy Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning, bring a high probability of rain and a few potential thunderstorms. Conditions will clear up just in time for a bright and sunny Sunday.Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

