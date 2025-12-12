Northview NJROTC Presented Pensacola Navy Days 4K Run Trophy

Pensacola Navy Days, an annual multi-day event celebrating the deep connection between the local community and the U.S. Navy, is once again fostering support for service members and veterans. The 2025 festivities, held earlier this year, was a major highlight for a local school team.

On Thursday, Northview High School’s NJROTC athletic team was presented with the prestigious Traveling Trophy for their first-place finish in the 2025 Inaugural Navy Days 4K run.

The Navy Days 4K, one of the signature community events aimed at highlighting Pensacola as a premier military-friendly city, saw robust participation. The new Traveling Trophy will be awarded annually to the top high school team participating in the 4K, with a plaque updated each year to honor the most recent winner. Northview’s unit is the first name to be etched into the award’s history, setting a high bar for future competitors.

In addition to the athletic team’s dominant performance, the Northview High School’s NJROTC and the Tribal Beat Band participated in the Navy Day Parade.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.