Hundreds Attend Annual Molino Christmas Parade (With Gallery)

Hundreds of people lined Crabtree Church Road for the annual Molino Christmas Parade on a beautiful Saturday morning, after the parade was rescheduled last week due to rain.

All proceeds from the parade, which was coordinated by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino campus, will benefit families in need in the North Escambia area.

The parade was followed by a family fun event at the Don Sutton Ballpark, featuring activities, inflatables, food trucks and pictures with Santa.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.