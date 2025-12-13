Mild Saturday; Winter Cold For Sunday And Monday
December 13, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
