Mild Saturday; Winter Cold For Sunday And Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.