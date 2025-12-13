Mild Saturday; Winter Cold For Sunday And Monday

December 13, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 