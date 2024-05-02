Reported Wrong-Way Driver Crashes On Highway 29 In Molino

May 13, 2024

A reported wrong-way driver was injured after crashing into a culvert on Highway 29 in Molino Monday morning.

Reported indicated the driver was going north in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 before crashing near CrossFaith Church. After hitting the culvert, the car came to a stop across the southbound lanes of Highway 29.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

