The Ascension Cyberattack Update: Here’s What You Should Know

All Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals, physician offices, and care sites remain open and operational following a cyberattack.

Medical staff is using manual and paper based systems during the ongoing disruption to normal systems.

Ascension provided the following information:

Can I go to my doctor’s appointment?

Ascension Sacred Heart Medical Group doctor’s offices and care sites are operating with normal business hours, and all scheduled appointments are proceeding as planned.

Due to the transition to manual systems for patient documentation, patients may encounter longer than usual wait times and some delays. To help with delays, patients should bring notes on symptoms and a list of current medications, including prescription numbers or bottles. In the event that appointments need to be rescheduled, an Ascension associate will contact patients directly.

Can I get my prescription filled?

Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Florida cannot fill prescriptions at this time. All other retail pharmacies across North Florida are able to fill prescriptions. Patients should work with their provider to have prescriptions filled at another local pharmacy.

Are Ascension’s urgent care centers/ walk-in clinics open?

At this time, Ascension’s urgent care centers and walk-in clinics are fully operating. Due to the transition to manual systems for patient documentation and care at certain centers, patients may encounter longer than usual wait times and some delays.

Are Ascension’s emergency rooms open?

All Ascension Sacred Heart emergency rooms in Florida remain open. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, dial 911, and local emergency services will transport you to the most appropriate hospital emergency room.

Can I still have my surgery?

Patients with upcoming scheduled elective surgeries should plan to arrive as planned unless otherwise notified. Should any rescheduling be necessary, Ascension will contact you directly. Due to the transition to manual systems for patient documentation, patients may encounter longer than usual wait times and some delays. To help with delays, patients should bring notes on symptoms and a list of current medications, including prescription numbers or bottles.

Will I be able to get my diagnostic imaging, other tests, and treatments?

Imaging, testing, and treatment are being offered at this time. Patients may experience delays, we are grateful for your patience. Should any rescheduling be necessary, staff will contact you directly.