Wind Hit 89 MPH At Northview High During Last Friday’s Storm

May 15, 2024

Weather station data from last Friday morning’s severe storms provides insight into just how strong winds were.

At Northview High School, which suffered some damage to exterior items like the school sign, winds reached 64 mph at 3:26 a.m. At 3:35 a.m., a peak wind gust of 89 mph was recorded.

At the Walnut Hill Fire Station, a peak gust of 37 mph was measured at 3:25 a.m., and winds reached 45 mph about the same time at the Century Fire Station on Tedder Road.

At Tate High School, winds reached 49 mph at 3:48 a.m.

Pictured: May 10 storm damage at Northview High School in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 