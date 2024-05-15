Wind Hit 89 MPH At Northview High During Last Friday’s Storm

Weather station data from last Friday morning’s severe storms provides insight into just how strong winds were.

At Northview High School, which suffered some damage to exterior items like the school sign, winds reached 64 mph at 3:26 a.m. At 3:35 a.m., a peak wind gust of 89 mph was recorded.

At the Walnut Hill Fire Station, a peak gust of 37 mph was measured at 3:25 a.m., and winds reached 45 mph about the same time at the Century Fire Station on Tedder Road.

At Tate High School, winds reached 49 mph at 3:48 a.m.

Pictured: May 10 storm damage at Northview High School in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.