Spohn Delivers 3 RBIs As Blue Wahoos Delight With Win Against Shuckers

written by Bill Vilona

Harrison Spohn was just trying to continue his baseball career two years ago, following five collegiate seasons and a long-shot opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” said Spohn, the Blue Wahoos’ starting shortstop, who played at California Baptist before accepting a chance in the Miami Marlins minor league system. “It’s been a dream come true.”

Another special memory occurred Friday night when Spohn drove went drove home three runs on two singles, leading the Blue Wahoos to an 8-4 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers in front of a sellout crowd (5,038) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The score matched the Blue Wahoos’ victory Tuesday in the series opener. But this one had a different feel.

The Blue Wahoos at the plate produced seven hits, reached six other times on walks and struck out just six times. They seized control early with a 4-run second inning.

After Joe Mack was hit by a pitch and Nathan Martorella – the star of Thursday’s win – reached on a fielder’s choice, Sean Roby then walked to load the bases. Dalvy Rosario’s infield chopper scored Mack, then Spohn followed with a two-run double. Shane Sasaki completed the rally with an RBI single.

Eight of the nine batters in the lineup reached base in a game where the Blue Wahoos opened a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning and got their normal boost from the bullpen to finish the game.

“It was good to get going in that second inning,” Spohn said.It continued in the fifth inning when Jacob Berry’s 2-run single completed 3-run rally. Paul McIntosh started with an RBI single that scored Sasaki.

On the mound, Blue Wahoos starter Paul Campbell was designated for a limited outing, as he recovers from an injury. His last start was June 8. He was strong on Friday night, allowing no hits in his three innings and retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Adam Laskey worked the next four innings, allowing three runs, followed by Woo-Suk Go, who pitched a scoreless eighth and Raffi Vizcaíno, who finished in the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos (52-41 overall) are now 15-6 this season against the Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos will now try to claim the series on Saturday against the Shuckers

The Blue Wahoos will send righthander Jeff Lindgren (1-1, 4.21 ERA) on the mound. The Shuckers will throw right-hander Logan Henderson (4-2, 3.71). Pregame activities begin at 5:45 to include ceremonial first pitches. The actual game first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

After Friday’s home game, the Blue Wahoos now have 20 home games remaining in the regular season. They are 28-21 this season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.