Pine Meadow’s Cassi McGee Received Florida Outstanding Teacher Leadership Award

Escambia County’s teacher of the year, Cassi McGee of Pine Meadow Elementary School has received the 2024 Outstanding Teacher Leadership Award at the Florida Teacher of the Year Gala.

The award is given to a teacher who believes that every student deserves to have a teacher that is better than the best teacher any of us ever had.

McGee has been employed by the district since 2005, when she began as a fifth grade teacher at Scenic Heights Elementary. She stayed in that position until she transferred to Pine Meadow Elementary, where she still teaches today.

McGee’s students have consistently achieved learning gains and met and surpassed state-mandated benchmarks. In 2022-2023, 90% of her students made learning gains in math, with an average rise from a level 2 to 3. She has also been a valuable asset at Pine Meadow as the Math Committee Chair and is active in the Writing and Language Arts committees. Thirteen years ago at Pine Meadow, she started the safety patrol program for fifth-grade students, which is still thriving. She also serves as a coach for Pine Meadow’s award-winning Math and Battle of the Books teams each year.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.