Escambia Man, 75, Arrested For Child Porn After FDLE, NCIS Investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested an Escambia County man on child porn charges.

Lessly Howard Robison, 75, was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one felony count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began in October of 2022 after agents discovered a peer-to-peer file sharing user downloading child sexual abuse material. Files were downloaded onboard the Pensacola Naval Air Station and off-base. Through the investigative partnership between FDLE and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents identified Robison as the user.

Agents served a search warrant at Robison’s residence and seized his laptop. A forensic preview of the laptop located numerous images depicting the sexual abuse of children, FDLE said.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Pensacola Cyber Squad with assistance from NCIS.

Lessly was released from the Escambia County Jail on a quarter million bond.