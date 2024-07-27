Navy Federal Employees Honored By Manna For Volunteer Efforts

Navy Federal Credit Union received the Manna Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award earlier this year for their employees’ volunteer efforts in 2023.

To qualify for the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award, more than 500 volunteer hours must be given. Last year, Navy Federal Credit Union employees gave more than 1,345 hours – the equivalent of 27,036 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to Mann.

Navy Federal Credit Union employees gave the most volunteer hours out of all Manna volunteer groups in 2023.

Each of the volunteers gave time out of their workweek to help Manna gross and fine sort food items, date- and quality-check food items, pack food bags and boxes, and a variety of other operational activities. The support of Navy Federal Credit Union employees was recognized at the 2024 Manna Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

“Our team members go above and beyond to champion our communities,” said Jackie Biggs, senior vice president of Greater Pensacola and Contact Center Operations. “We are all in to help each other and aim to leave a positive footprint that is authentically driven by our service and culture of giving back. Our partnership with Manna helps us fight food insecurity in our region, and we’re so grateful for the chance to support our neighbors in need.”

In 2023, a total of 4,295 volunteers gave more than 13,691 hours of service to Manna – the equivalent of 261,229 healthy meals for neighbors in need. Manna hosts volunteer groups Monday through Friday on a scheduled basis throughout the entire year. Volunteer support makes Manna’s work in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties possible.