Escambia County Youth Employment Program Celebrates Future Workforce

Escambia County recently completed another cycle of the Summer Youth Employment Program, helping nearly 200 local youth gain valuable on-the-job experience while working toward their future career goals.

Through the paid internship program, participating youth worked up to 30 hours per week in various county departments, learning a variety of practical job skills along with workplace etiquette such as professional dress, timeliness and respect.

“Our Summer Youth Employment Program is one of the most important programs we offer at Escambia County, because it gives young people an opportunity to experience a professional workplace while helping them determine what career path they may want to pursue,” District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said. “The mentorship and job experience they gain from this program is invaluable, and I’m so proud of all of our participants for their hard work and dedication all summer long. I know their futures are very bright, and I’m excited to see the impact they will make in our community and beyond.”

In addition to learning new skills through their day-to-day work duties, program participants received job readiness training and post-employment briefings, which provided them feedback about their job performance. Youth worked in a variety of county departments this summer, including Animal Welfare, Building Services, Community and Media Relations, Development Services, District 3 County Commissioners Office, Engineering/Traffic, Extension Services, Facilities Management, IT, Library Services, Escambia County Area Transit, Natural Resources Management, Neighborhood and Human Services, Parks and Recreation and Public Safety. Summer youth employees also participated in internships with Community Action Program Committee, Community Health Northwest Florida, Escambia County Public Schools and the Supervisor of Elections Office through the program.

Escambia County’s 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program participants were recognized by D May and Neighborhood and Human Services staff for their hard work this summer during a ceremony at the Brownsville Community Center.