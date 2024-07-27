Scattered Storms Likely Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.