Tate Showband Of The South Has A New Director

The Tate High School Showband of the South has a new director.

Ronald B. Gray Jr. has been named the director of bands at Tate. Within the Tate Department of Fine Arts, his responsibilities include teaching the wind ensemble, concert band, Showband of the South, and jazz band.

Before his tenure at Tate, Gray served as the director of bands at Pine Forest High School for seven years, where he also held the position of Fine and Performing Arts department chair. At Pine Forest, he taught wind ensemble, instrumental techniques, jazz band, and sound engineering.

Under his leadership and with the support of the administrative faculty, staff, and community, the Pine Forest Super Sound Band became a staple in the community and achieved superior ratings for the first time in over a decade.

Gray also served as an adjunct professor in the College of Education at Florida A&M University, where he taught instrumental methods.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Gray graduated from Stranahan High School before earning a Bachelor of Science in Music from Florida A&M University. During his time at FAMU, he held positions as a student assistant to the director of bands and university band president. He later obtained a master’s degree in music, with a concentration in brass performance, from the University of South Alabama.

Gray is a proud husband and father who loves fishing and “burning chicken on the grill”.