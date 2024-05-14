NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow To Include US Air Force Thunderbirds

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow – featuring the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels – is also scheduled to include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during this year’s Nov. 1 and 2 events in Pensacola.

“Having our military’s top flight demonstration teams perform at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’ will undoubtedly be an experience you won’t want to miss!” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty. “The Blue Angels and the Homecoming Airshow are most certainly ingrained in the identity of Pensacola and the surrounding communities, and we are proud to be able to host a family-friendly event showcasing the capabilities and precision of both the Navy and Air Force teams as well as our civilian performers.”

The Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow has been a mainstay in the area, one of the largest events in Florida’s Panhandle and drawing more than 250,000 spectators over two days. The Blue Angels’ annual schedule culminates with the show, the last of the season for the flight demonstration squadron.

“The NAS Pensacola Airshow is a special event, not just because it’s held in our hometown, but also because it’s a chance for our team to demonstrate the skills we have spent a whole show season honing.” said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We take a great deal of pride in giving back to the community that supports us, and this airshow gives us an opportunity to celebrate with our local fans and community as a whole.”

For 77 years, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country for nearly 500 million fans. The Blues showcase the mainstay of modern naval air power operating off U.S. aircraft carriers, the combat-proven F/A-18 Super Hornet, along with the Marine Corps’ premiere logistics support aircraft, the C-130J.

The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“The NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow will provide an exciting finale to our 2024 season,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, Thunderbird 1, Commander/Leader. “Our demonstrations showcase the incredible milestones a team can accomplish when they work together. It’s an honor to perform alongside our Navy counterparts; we both started building the foundations of our 2024 teams together in El Centro and will end our seasons together in a

display of excellence.”