Sunny And 85 Today; Rain Again By Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.