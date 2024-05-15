Pensacola Sports Honors Top High School Senior Athletes

Every year, Pensacola Sports honors the top senior student-athletes in each sport from Escambia and Santa Rosa County schools for a scholarship recognition program. Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties nominate their senior athletes for each sport.

A selection committee made of educators, community leaders, and Pensacola Sports board members reviews the anonymous applications and selects the best person’s credentials for individual sport winners as well as the overall male and female winners from the individual sport winners.

OVERALL MALE

Christopher Rembert – Catholic

MULTISPORT MALE

Jaquez Moorer – Northview

OVERALL FEMALE

Gabrielle Goyins – Catholic

MULTISPORT FEMALE

Maddie Simmons – Navarre

BASEBALL

Bray Touchstone – Tate

BOYS BASKETBALL

Darius Cunningham – Navarre

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Xander McLaughlin – Catholic

FOOTBALL

Turner McLaughlin – Catholic

BOYS GOLF

Bentley Van Pelt – West Florida

BOYS LACROSSE

Benton Lane – Catholic

BOYS SOCCER

Clayton Nolen – Pensacola

BOYS SWIMMING

Jackson Hebert – West Florida

BOYS TENNIS

(tie) Francis Smith – Gulf Breeze

(tie) Benjamin Ling – Catholic

BOYS TRACK

Zachary Hoyle – Pine Forest

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

Caleb Hahr – Milton

WRESTLING

Michael Mancuso – Gulf Breeze

CHEERLEADING

Finlee Jenkins – Washington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Piper Tieman – Gulf Breeze

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Mozelle Powell – Gulf Breeze

GIRLS GOLF

Islay Benoit – Catholic

GIRLS LACROSSE

Natalie Biggs – Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

Amelia Jacobs – Gulf Breeze

SOFTBALL

Leila Ammon – Gulf Breeze

GIRLS SWIMMING

Shelby Smith – West Florida

GIRLS TENNIS

Sara McElrath – Gulf Breeze

GIRLS TRACK

Jennifer Mims – West Florida

VOLLEYBALL

Julia Irmen – Navarre

GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING

Shannon Bryan – Pace

UWF SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Cora Helmig – Tate

Katie Kauth – Navarre

Xander McLaughlin – Catholic

KESSLER SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Kaylee Nguyen – Pensacola

Pictured top: Overall female Gabrielle Goyins – Catholic High. Pictured below: Overall male Christopher Rembert – Catholic High. Pictured below: Baseball winner Bray Touchstone – Tate High School. Boy’s golf winner Bentley Van Pelt – West Florida. Pictured bottom: UWF Scholarship winners Katie Kauth – Navarre, Cora Helmig – Tate, and Xander McLaughlin – Catholic. Photos courtesy Pensacola Sports for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.