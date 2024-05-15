Pensacola Sports Honors Top High School Senior Athletes
May 15, 2024
Every year, Pensacola Sports honors the top senior student-athletes in each sport from Escambia and Santa Rosa County schools for a scholarship recognition program. Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties nominate their senior athletes for each sport.
A selection committee made of educators, community leaders, and Pensacola Sports board members reviews the anonymous applications and selects the best person’s credentials for individual sport winners as well as the overall male and female winners from the individual sport winners.
OVERALL MALE
Christopher Rembert – Catholic
MULTISPORT MALE
Jaquez Moorer – Northview
OVERALL FEMALE
Gabrielle Goyins – Catholic
MULTISPORT FEMALE
Maddie Simmons – Navarre
BASEBALL
Bray Touchstone – Tate
BOYS BASKETBALL
Darius Cunningham – Navarre
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Xander McLaughlin – Catholic
FOOTBALL
Turner McLaughlin – Catholic
BOYS GOLF
Bentley Van Pelt – West Florida
BOYS LACROSSE
Benton Lane – Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
Clayton Nolen – Pensacola
BOYS SWIMMING
Jackson Hebert – West Florida
BOYS TENNIS
(tie) Francis Smith – Gulf Breeze
(tie) Benjamin Ling – Catholic
BOYS TRACK
Zachary Hoyle – Pine Forest
BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
Caleb Hahr – Milton
WRESTLING
Michael Mancuso – Gulf Breeze
CHEERLEADING
Finlee Jenkins – Washington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Piper Tieman – Gulf Breeze
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Mozelle Powell – Gulf Breeze
GIRLS GOLF
Islay Benoit – Catholic
GIRLS LACROSSE
Natalie Biggs – Catholic
GIRLS SOCCER
Amelia Jacobs – Gulf Breeze
SOFTBALL
Leila Ammon – Gulf Breeze
GIRLS SWIMMING
Shelby Smith – West Florida
GIRLS TENNIS
Sara McElrath – Gulf Breeze
GIRLS TRACK
Jennifer Mims – West Florida
VOLLEYBALL
Julia Irmen – Navarre
GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
Shannon Bryan – Pace
UWF SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Cora Helmig – Tate
Katie Kauth – Navarre
Xander McLaughlin – Catholic
KESSLER SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Kaylee Nguyen – Pensacola
Pictured top: Overall female Gabrielle Goyins – Catholic High. Pictured below: Overall male Christopher Rembert – Catholic High. Pictured below: Baseball winner Bray Touchstone – Tate High School. Boy’s golf winner Bentley Van Pelt – West Florida. Pictured bottom: UWF Scholarship winners Katie Kauth – Navarre, Cora Helmig – Tate, and Xander McLaughlin – Catholic. Photos courtesy Pensacola Sports for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
