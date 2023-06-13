Driver Crashes Into A Field Along Highway 97 Near Walnut Hill

June 13, 2023

A driver was transported to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Authorities said a medical emergency may have led to a man crashing his van into a field near Howell Road. The side of the van had significant damage, but it was not immediately clear when or how it occurred; it did not appear that the damage happened as the van traveled off the road and into the field.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash was not believed to be related to another nearby wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 