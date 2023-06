No Serious Injuries Reported In Highway 97 Wreck

There were no serious injuries reported in a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill Monday afternoon.

The driver of an older model Hyundai Elantra lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.

The driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash was not believed to be related to another nearby wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.