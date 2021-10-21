Century Hiring New Town Manager, Town Clerk And Assistant Clerk; Has Finally Hired For A Minimum Wage Job

The Town of Century wants to hire an interim town manager, a town clerk and an assistant town clerk. Meanwhile, they have finally hired an entry level employee, seven months after first rejecting the mayor’s recommendations.

As we first reported three weeks ago, Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather has notified Century that he is leaving when his contract ends December 1, saying that he has decided to fully retire. Town Clerk Kim Godwin is no longer full time, notifying the mayor that she is now going to nursing school. She cut her hours to at least 25 per week, the minimum number needed to keep her benefits. And Assistant Town Clerk Emily Easterling recently resigned.

This week, the town council voted to advertise all three positions for three week in hopes of making selections soon.

The council did eventually vote to hire one of two people recommended by the mayor for two open positions, but not without some reservations, in a process that has taken most of the year.

Council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson made a motion to hire Tonya Lambert Creel for the citizen services clerk at $10 per hour, which is minimum wage. The motion died for lack of a second. When Mayor Ben Boutwell said she was the last remaining applicant that was qualified for the job, the council voted again and approved the hire.

Council member Dynette Lewis, looking at Creel’s resume, expressed concern that she had only worked a few months over the past two years.

“That’s a little bit jumpy, you know,” Lewis said.

“I noticed she bounces around quite often,” council member James Lewis said. “Even now, she’s employed, but she’s looking over again. So how long has she actually been at the other job? The concern is she going to stick around?”

As of early Thursday morning, Century has also not responded to our public records request for Creel’s resume and application, and those of one other applicant. The town has also not responded to a public records request for Godwin’s communication with the mayor about her hours and nursing school. The requests were made by email Monday night and again verbally on Tuesday morning.

Also this week, the council once again rejected the mayor’s recommendation for an entry-level service worker in the street department as a motion to hire him failed due to the lack of a second.

Prather said the town had 21 employees two years ago; now that number stands at just 13.

Here’s the eight month process it took to hire a citizen services clerk:

February 2

The town submitted the advertisement for the positions to NorthEscambia.com and others for publication.

March 15

The Century Town Council rejected two employees hired by the mayor because they say he violated the town’s charter. After the town received five applications for an entry-level service worker in the street department and 50 applications for a citizen services clerk office position, Mayor Ben Boutwell and staff members made their selections and offered jobs to two people. The service worker was already on the job, and the clerk was set to start a few days later.

The service worker the mayor hired had nine years experience as a millwright at a lumber mill, five years in maintenance at a chemical plant, and six years in home construction. The office worker selected by Boutwell had almost 20 years experience at an area bank as a bookkeeper, loan assistance, teller and accounts payable clerk, and holds an associate degree from Pensacola Junior College.

Council president Luis Gomez said the two were not hired in accordance with the town charter. The charter states that the mayor will present his employee selections to the town council to be approved or denied. The council can only vote yes or no on the mayor’s choice; the charter does not give the council any authority to hire anyone not recommended by the mayor.

At that March 15 meeting, the council voted 3-2 to restart the process and advertise the positions again. Council members James Smith and Sandra McMurray Jackson were in opposition.

May 3

The council again rejected Boutwell’s request to hire the same two applicants.

Gomez said he had personally contacted the references listed by the service worker applicant and had found he was terminated for just cause and was not eligible for rehire by a former employer. Gomez made additional disparaging comments about the individual.

The council provided no next step for the hiring process.

May 17

The applicant recommended by the mayor and rejected by the council for an entry level window citizens services clerk attended a council meeting wanting to know the status of the job. Gomez told her that he would never consider her for the job, and in a verbal exchange twice referred to her as a “beautiful woman.”

Gomez said he regretted that the woman was essentially caught in the rift between the council and mayor because her application was received last November but the position was not advertised until early February. “What I’m saying is I hate this beautiful woman is tied up in the middle of all this,” he said.

“I know you are a beautiful person. I would love to have lunch with you, even buy you lunch because I know you’re a beautiful person and probably have a beautiful family,” Gomez told Daniel. “But this is business. And please don’t take it personal.”

July 6

On the urging of council members James Smith, the council voted to re-advertise both positions again, this time for 30 days.

Pictured top: Century Town Clerk Kim Godwin has notified the town that she is now part-time while attending nursing school. Pictured inset: Mayor Ben Boutwell (left) addresses the council. Pictured below: Council members Sandra McMurray-Jackson, Dynette Lewis and Leonard White. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.