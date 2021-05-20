Century Council President Says Job Applicant Is ‘Beautiful Woman’, But He Won’t Vote To Hire Her

Calling her a beautiful woman, the present of the Century Town Council told a job applicant that he would never hire her for an open positions despite her qualifications.

The town council has twice rejected the hiring of two employees as recommended by Mayor Ben Boutwell.

In March, the council refused to approve the employees hired by the mayor because he violated the town’s charter. The charter states that the mayor will present his employee selections to the town council to be approved or denied. The council can only vote yes or no on the mayor’s choice; the charter does not give the council any authority to hire anyone not recommended by the mayor.

In early May, Boutwell brought the same two employee choices back to the council, but a motion to hire them failed due to the lack of a second.

Cynthia Daniel, recommended by the mayor and rejected by the council for an entry level window citizens services clerk, addressed the council this week wanting to know the status of the job.

Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. said Daniel had actually submitted her resume and application in November, months before the positions were advertised. Town Clerk Kim Godwin said Daniel texted her to find out if she should reapply, and Godwin said she advised Daniel that her application was still on file and valid.

“Your application came in dated one day and the application process didn’t open until February 4. So whatever job your application applied for, in my mind, was not the job we were trying to fill,” Gomez told Daniel. He then inquired why someone with her work history would even want the job. According to her resume, Daniel has almost 20 years experience at an area bank as a bookkeeper, loan assistant, teller and accounts payable clerk, and holds an associate degree from Pensacola Junior College.

“With all of your experience you can get a job that pays more than that job (citizens service clerk) because that job is really just a $9 an hour job,” he said. “I just couldn’t see you with 20 years experience in banking coming to a $9 an hour job. Could you explain why would you even be interested in a $9 an hour job unless you were going to get more?”

Daniel explained that her most recently employer, Escambia County Bank in Flomaton, was acquired by another corporate bank, and she feared potential layoffs.

Gomez told her that she could try her luck with another council vote, but her would not vote to hire her.

“I wish you the most love and the most luck because you are a very intelligent woman with a lot of background,” he said. “I would hate to see you waste your time and talent at that window, because I know you can get $20 an hour easy … your resume was very impressive.”

Gomez said he regretted that Daniel was essentially caught in the rift between the council and mayor. “What I’m saying is I hate this beautiful woman is tied up in the middle of all this,” he said.

“I know you are a beautiful person. I would love to have lunch with you, even buy you lunch because I know you’re a beautiful person and probably have a beautiful family,” Gomez told Daniel. “But this is business. And please don’t take it personal.”

Pictured top: Cynthia Daniel addresses the Century Town Council. Pictured inset: Council Presiden Luis Gomez, Jr. responds to Daniel. Pictured below: Cynthia Daniel’s job application with the town of Century was dated November 1, 2020. NorthEscambia.com redacted the street address from the image. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.