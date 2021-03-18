Century Council Rejects Two New Hires By The Mayor, Saying He Violated The Town Charter

The Century Town Council has rejected two employees hired by the mayor because they say he violated the town’s charter.

After the town received five applications for an entry-level service worker in the street department and 50 applications for a citizen services clerk office position, Mayor Ben Boutwell and staff members made their selections and offered jobs to two people. The service worker was already on the job, and the clerk was set to start late this month.

The service worker the mayor hired has nine years experience as millwright at a lumber mill, five years in maintenance at a chemical plant, and six years in home construction. The office worker selected by Boutwell has almost 20 years experience at an area bank as a bookkeeper, loan assistance, teller and accounts payable clerk, and holds an associate degree from Pensacola Junior College.

But at a recent meeting, town council president Luis Gomez said the two were not hired in accordance with the town charter. The charter states that the mayor will present his employee selections to the town council to be approved or denied. The council can only vote yes or no on the mayor’s choice; the charter does not give the council any authority to hire anyone not recommended by the mayor.

“The council was disregarded, blatant disregard,” Gomez told Boutwell. “We could have waited to tonight, and you could have did the proper protocol and said I recommend A and B for these two jobs. And then it would have been up to the council.”

“I’m not here to preach but I’m here to make sure that everything is done by the books because if we go by this charter, even though it’s 40 years old, it’s outdated we got to go by this charter,” Gomez added. “Right here it says you cannot hire somebody, and my understanding is you’ve already hired two people.”

“My understanding is that in May of 2013 there was some type of council meeting that the council gave the mayor at that time permission (to hire employees),” Boutwell responded.

“In 2013 they should have amended this; this is the charter. This has not been amended,” Gomez said. “The council cannot even say Mr. Boutwell, Mayor Boutwell, you can do this.”

“We picked out the two that were the most qualified as a team that we felt was the best,” the mayor said. “And so if I should I have brought that person to y’all, then that’s what I should have done. I thought, because they were already a position in the budget, that I could hire them. That was my interpretation.”

“I will admit that I am wrong,” Boutwell stated.

While the positions were properly advertised before Boutwell’s hires, the council voted 3-2 to restart the process and readvertise the jobs. Council members James Smith and Sandra McMurray Jackson voted no.

“I would not want to be put in a position where I have put my resignation in on my previous job for Kim (Kim Godwin, town clerk) to call me in the morning and tell me that I’m sorry, but … I would not want that,” Jackson said.

Pictured top: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell. Pictured below: Luis Gomez, Century Town Council president. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.