Here’s How To Take Part In Today’s Homecoming For Cantonment Veteran Injured In Operation Epic Fury

A Cantonment veteran injured during Operation Epic Fury will be welcomed home Saturday evening with a convoy on Nine Mile Road and an event at the University of West Florida.

As we reported earlier this week, medically retired former serviceman Hunter Girdner joined a contract crew with four other men, answering the call once again alongside the U.S. Army in Operation Epic Fury.

Rep. Michelle Salzman will host a welcome home event for Girdner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the University of West Florida Conference Center (Building 22). She will be joined by Florida Lt. Governor Collins, Sen. Don Gaetz, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, and others, including prayer from U.S. Marine Corps League Chaplain Tim Chandler.

Join The Convoy, Line Nine Mile Road

An honor guard and others will gather beginning at 5 p.m. at the parking lot of the former Denny’s on West Nine Mile Road, in front of Home Depot. The convoy will depart at 5:30 p.m. and travel Nine Mile Road to UWF. Residents are encouraged to line Nine Mile Road with American flags and signs for the patriotic welcome home.