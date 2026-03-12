Local Hero’s Homecoming: Cantonment Veteran Injured In Operation Epic Fury To Be Honored On Saturday

March 12, 2026

A Cantonment veteran injured during Operation Epic Fury will be welcomed home Saturday evening at the University of West Florida.

Medically retired former serviceman Hunter Girdner joined a contract crew with four other men, answering the call once again alongside the U.S. Army in Operation Epic Fury.

During this deployment, his team was located in a targeted area and was attacked. While relocating, the Cantonment veteran noticed one of his squad members was left behind. While running back to rescue his teammate, he was hit by shrapnel and critically wounded.

He underwent several operations to include removal of a kidney, spleen repair**,** and more at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

“He is heading back home now and I am asking for YOU to spread the word and come line the streets, fill the room and simply share a prayer as we welcome him back to Northwest Florida,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said.

Salzman will join Lt. Governor Collins, Sen. Don Gaetz, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, and others will be there to welcome him home along with prayer from U.S. Marine Corps League Chaplain Tim Chandler.

The welcome home event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at UWF. More details on the event will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com as they become available.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

