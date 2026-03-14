Sunny Saturday And Sunday; Strong Sunday Night Cold Front Brings Rain

March 14, 2026

The North Escambia area will transition from a mild, sunny Saturday into a more active weather pattern. A slight chance of showers begins Sunday afternoon, leading into a much higher 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday Night as a front moves through. Temperatures will drop significantly by Monday, with breezy conditions and highs only in the mid-50s. A cold snap arrives Monday Night and Tuesday Night, bringing lows near the freezing mark and widespread frost before a gradual warming trend begins on Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 