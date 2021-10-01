Century Losing Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather

Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather has notified Century that he is leaving when his contract ends December 1.

“I will not be requesting a renewal or extension to the contract, as I have decided to fully retire,” Prather wrote in an email to the council and mayor. “It has been a privilege to serve with the Mayor and Council, these last two (2) years, and I wish continued success for the Town.”

Prather is paid $40 an hour for 30 hours per week, or $1,200 per week ($62,400 yearly). He has complete control over his work schedule and hours worked. If he exceeds 30 hours per week, he is not be paid overtime but is allowed to take comp time off at his discretion. He also receives a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but does not receive employee benefits such as vacation, retirement or insurance.

When his contract was extended for a year in December 2020, the council did so with the stipulation that they review his performance at least every quarter. With three quarters already passed this year, the council has not held a single review.

Prather began working for the town on a consulting basis as part of a $35 an hour package deal when Buz Eddy came on board in July 2019 following a scathing grand jury report on previous town operations.

Prather served Gulf Breeze in various positions from 2006 to 2017, including director of public services, operations consultant and assistant city manager, while Eddy retired as Gulf Breeze city manager in 2017 after 25 years on the job. Prather holds wastewater and water certifications in addition his on the job experience.

