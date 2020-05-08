Restaurants, Hair Salons, Gyms And Churches Can Open Monday In Alabama

Restaurants, hair salons and gyms can open on Monday in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning .

Restaurants will be allowed to reopen at a 50% occupancy rate with a six foot spacing between tables and other guidance that has been agreed upon by the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

Barber shops, hair and nail salons and other similar-type establishments will be allowed to open up with restrictions, again with guidelines that were developed by the State Board of Cosmetology.

Gyms can reopen subject to social distancing and sanitation rules. Hair salons and other close-contact providers can also open Monday subject to social distancing and sanitation rules.

“Today’s order will hopefully provide another round of hope for all of us,” Ivey said.

“I know this has been tough on you; it hasn’t been a joy ride for us either. I so appreciate the personal sacrifices you’ve made to keep yourself and others healthy,” she said.

More information is in the graphic below, click to enlarge.