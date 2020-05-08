Hair Salons, Barber Shops Can Open Monday In Florida, With Safety Restrictions

May 8, 2020

Barber shops and beauty salons in Florida will be allowed to open with safety restrictions on Monday.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted a video with the announcement by Orlando barber J. Henry.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Henry said in the video. “Getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe. We want to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made a similar announcement about her state Friday.

Comments

One Response to “Hair Salons, Barber Shops Can Open Monday In Florida, With Safety Restrictions”

  1. JTV on May 8th, 2020 4:14 pm

    I’m bald as a tree frog but glad this is happening. Let’s get back to the best economy ever.





