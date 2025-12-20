Teens Indicted For Premeditated Murder In Brutal Death of Girl, 14, In Santa Rosa County

Two Santa Rosa County teens will be tried as adults for the brutal murder of a 14-year old.

Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, have both been indicted on charges of first-degree premeditated murder.

On December 1, 14-year-old Danika Troy was reported as a runaway after she was last seen on November 30.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they carried out a plan to shoot Troy and burn her body.

About 11 p.m. on December 2, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office located a burned body in a wooded area off Kimberly Road in Pace. Due to the condition of the body, immediate identification could not be determined.

On December 3, 2025, while conducting further follow up interviews, investigators determined the body was that of Troy and developed Williams and Blevins as suspects. After interviews and examination of evidence, the teens were charged.

Williams and Blevins are currently being held without bail in the Santa Rosa County Jail.