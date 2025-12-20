‘He’s Got A Gun’ — Man Charged With Ensley Homicide

An Escambia County man has been charged with homicide for a fatal shooting last week in Ensley.

Alex Leon Hines, 44, was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of homicide negligent manslaughter and a felony weapons offense.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report on December 13 of an armed disturbance in the area of Briese Lane and Jeffery Lane. Deputies located Ivan Frolov Murray with a gunshot wound to the head.

Murray had called 911 and told FHP, “…there is some dude here ramming my camper with his truck, he is drunk as hell, he’s in a Bronco…He’s got a gun and he’s a [expletive] maniac…”

Deputies later obtained video of the Bronco (image top) and traced it to Hines on Jeffrey Lane. The Bronco was also in a still-image from a security camera (pictured below) on the victim’s camper just 37 seconds before the murder, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Simmons said the investigation is continuing.