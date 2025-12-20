Sunny, Upper 60s For Saturday
December 20, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Comments