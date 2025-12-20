Sunny, Upper 60s For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.