Pickup Truck Reported Stolen 19 Years Ago Found In North Escambia Lake

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team has recovered a pickup truck from a local lake that was reported stolen 19 years ago.

According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, a fisherman on Cotton Lake, north of Molino, spotted what he believed was a vehicle in the water.

The ECSO Dive Team responded and recovered the 2001 Toyota Tundra, which was reported stolen in 2006, the sheriff said.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.