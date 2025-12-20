Pickup Truck Reported Stolen 19 Years Ago Found In North Escambia Lake

December 20, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team has recovered a pickup truck from a local lake that was reported stolen 19 years ago.

According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, a fisherman on Cotton Lake, north of Molino, spotted what he believed was a vehicle in the water.

The ECSO Dive Team responded and recovered the 2001 Toyota Tundra, which was reported stolen in 2006, the sheriff said.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 