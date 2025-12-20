Pickup Truck Reported Stolen 19 Years Ago Found In North Escambia Lake
December 20, 2025
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team has recovered a pickup truck from a local lake that was reported stolen 19 years ago.
According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, a fisherman on Cotton Lake, north of Molino, spotted what he believed was a vehicle in the water.
The ECSO Dive Team responded and recovered the 2001 Toyota Tundra, which was reported stolen in 2006, the sheriff said.
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
