Driver Hits Power Pole On Bogia Road, Days After A Fatal Wreck Near The Same Spot

Less than a week after a fatal crash on Bogia Road, a driver crashed Monday morning into a power pole near the same spot.

The driver of lost control on Bogia Road just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church about 10:45 a.m. Monday. The pole was snapped, cutting power to 123 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers.

The driver stated he was attempting to a avoid a deer on the stretch of roadway through a wooded area. He was not injured.

On May 13, 33-year old Ernest Brown of Molino was killed when the vehicle in which he was as passenger left Bogia Road and crashed into a tree about 2,000 feet from Monday morning’s crash site.

