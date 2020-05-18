Driver Hits Power Pole On Bogia Road, Days After A Fatal Wreck Near The Same Spot

May 18, 2020

Less than a week after a fatal crash on Bogia Road, a driver crashed Monday morning into a power pole near the same spot.

The driver of lost control on Bogia Road just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church about 10:45 a.m. Monday. The pole was snapped, cutting power to 123 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers.

The driver stated he was attempting to a avoid a deer on the stretch of roadway through a wooded area. He was not injured.

On May 13, 33-year old Ernest Brown of Molino was killed when the vehicle in which he was as passenger left Bogia Road and crashed into a tree about 2,000 feet from Monday morning’s crash site.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Driver Hits Power Pole On Bogia Road, Days After A Fatal Wreck Near The Same Spot”

  1. Skylor Spruill on May 18th, 2020 1:44 pm

    My poppa is just fine he has a bump on his head and a busted nose for anyone who is concerned !!

  2. KAY CAMPBELL on May 18th, 2020 1:42 pm

    People going to have to slow down going through there. Speed kills!!





