Bogia Road Crash Claims One Life

A single vehicle accident on West Bogia Road claimed one life Wednesday morning.

A driver lost control just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church and Highway 29. The vehicle slammed into a tree on the edge of the roadway.

The crash happened about 11:10 a.m.

Further details and photographs are not being released until the Florida Highway Patrol notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.