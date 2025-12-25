Small Hands, Big Hearts: The Magic Of School Santa Shops At Local Schools
December 25, 2025
Among the most cherished treasures to be found under any tree this year are the simple girts given by a child—the extra-special, hand-picked gifts wrapped in pure love.
Many of these heartfelt surprises are found every year in “Santa Shops” at our local schools. There, a dedicated team of “elves”— selfless PTA and PTO volunteers — guide little hands as they choose that perfect item for Mom or Dad. With a bit of ribbon and a lot of care, these volunteers help ensure every gift is perfectly packaged, ready to become a lifelong memory for families across the area.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
