Small Hands, Big Hearts: The Magic Of School Santa Shops At Local Schools

Among the most cherished treasures to be found under any tree this year are the simple girts given by a child—the extra-special, hand-picked gifts wrapped in pure love.

Many of these heartfelt surprises are found every year in “Santa Shops” at our local schools. There, a dedicated team of “elves”— selfless PTA and PTO volunteers — guide little hands as they choose that perfect item for Mom or Dad. With a bit of ribbon and a lot of care, these volunteers help ensure every gift is perfectly packaged, ready to become a lifelong memory for families across the area.

For more photos from the Santa Shops at Byrneville and Pine Meadow elementary schools, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



