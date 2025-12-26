Edd Harold Halford

Edd Harold Halford was 80 years old when he passed away in Pensacola on December 21, 2025. He was born in Brewton, AL on May 9, 1945 and grew up there. Edd lived in Chumuckla with his second wife Bonnie (C.) Halford and they raised two children in Cantonment. He was affectionately called Jr. by his family, and was active in church and church singings where he sang and played guitar.

Edd was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Esther Fuqua (Halford), a son Edwin Halford, and three sisters Agnes, Ann, and Edna. He is survived by Mrs. Bonnie Halford, son Jonathon and daughter Marie (Halford) Fields and their four children Grace, Hannah, Pearl and Jude.

He is also survived by a sister, Jean Gibbs, and many nephews and nieces.