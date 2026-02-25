Escambia Man Sentenced To Federal Prison On Methamphetamine And Firearm Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced on federal methamphetamine and firearm charges.

Geoffery Bartee Dale, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our local and federal law enforcement partners, this drug trafficker’s scheme has been dismantled and he’ll spend the next 15 years in federal prison,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “My office will continue to deliver successful prosecutions like this one to keep violent drug traffickers in prison where they belong and give our residents the safe and drug-free streets they deserve.”

According to court records, in February and March of 2024, Dale was a target of a joint law enforcement investigation. On March 8, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence, during which investigators located over 3,100 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a large amount of marijuana, four firearms, ammunition, over $129,000 in United States currency, and other drug distribution related items. Law enforcement also obtained a search warrant for Dale’s storage unit, where they found more than 4,400 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, three firearms, and ammunition. Dale has two prior felony convictions.