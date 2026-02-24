Molino Woman Charged With Alleged Amusement Park Burglary

February 24, 2026

A Molino woman was charged with recenthly with burglarizing a local waterpark and amusement park where she was formerly employed.

Madison Lee Galle, 19, is charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief, both felonies.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records, deputies responded to Splash City Adventures on Pensacola Boulevard on December 23, 2025, after a manager reported seeing intruders on surveillance video.

Investigators found a warehouse door had been pried open, causing approximately $800 in damage. Galle, who was identified as a former employee of the business who had been terminated, was allegedly seen on camera inside the warehouse during the incident.

Galle was booked into the Escambia County Jail and later released on a $6,000 bond.

According to its website, the park closed on September 14.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 