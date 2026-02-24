Man Claims Fantasy 5 Prize From Davisville Retailer; Third Winner For Shop This Year

We now know who purchased a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Davisville — the third winning ticket sold this year by the retailer.

The ticket sold to Willie Newton Bradley, Jr. of Frisco City, Alabama, was one of two top-prize winning tickets sold for the Thursday, February 12, evening drawing and was worth $55,609.50 each. The other winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Pompano Beach.

He purchased the ticket at the State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore. The winning numbers were 3-5-10-20-27.

The State Line Gift Shop sold a $55,328.49 winning ticket for the February 8 midday drawing to a Mobile woman, and a $55,272.07 winning ticket for the January 15 drawing to a Grande, Alabama, man.

