Man Claims Fantasy 5 Prize From Davisville Retailer; Third Winner For Shop This Year

February 24, 2026

We now know who purchased a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Davisville — the third winning ticket sold this year by the retailer.

The ticket sold to Willie Newton Bradley, Jr. of Frisco City, Alabama, was one of two top-prize winning tickets sold for the Thursday, February 12, evening drawing and was worth $55,609.50 each. The other winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Pompano Beach.

He purchased the ticket at the State Line Gift Shop, on Highway 97 just south of Atmore. The winning numbers were 3-5-10-20-27.

The State Line Gift Shop sold a $55,328.49 winning ticket for the February 8 midday drawing to a Mobile woman, and a $55,272.07 winning ticket for the January 15 drawing to a Grande, Alabama, man.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 