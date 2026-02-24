Tate Aggies Shut Out Choctaw 15-0: Mitchell Drives In Five; Padgett Throws No-Hitter

February 24, 2026

Tate 15, Choctawhatchee 0

The Tate Lady Aggies shut out the Choctawhatchee Indians 15-0 on Monday night.

Kayla Mitchell collected five RBIs on three hits in Fort Walton Beach on Monday. Mitchell accounted for three with a home run to center field in the third inning and added two runs on a double in the second.

Madison Smillie also had three hits for Tate, while Jordyn Banks and Brelynn Morris added two hits each.

Mykamia Padgett pitched a four-inning no-hitter, allowing no runs, walking two and striking out 10.

Next up, the Lady Aggies will travel to Niceville on Thursday.

Tate 14, Choctaw 5 (JV)

In JV action, the Lady Aggies beat Choctaw 14-5.

In the circle, Faith Middleton earned the win for Tate, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) in two innings, walking one and striking out five. In relief, Khloe Gibson pitched one inning, giving up two runs (none earned) while walking two and striking out one.

Middleton and Mikela Foster had two hits each for THS.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 