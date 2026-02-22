No Injuries In Highway 29 Rollover Crash Near Bogia Road

There were no injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash midday Saturday on Highway 29.

About noon, the driver of a Kia sedan lost control, left the roadway, and overturned in a muddy ditch alongside Highway 29 near Bogia Road.

Both the driver and passenger escaped without injury.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, but FHP has not released further details.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.